Annihilation – 2018’s Best Sci-Fi Movie Comes To Home Video!

Alex Garland’s Ex Machina is a brilliant film, so topping (or even equaling) it would be a pretty tall order.

In his adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach novel Annihilation, Garland does just that.

Now, Annihilation is coming to home video – on digital on May 22nd, and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 29th – with six featurettes in three groupings that take the viewer inside the Southern Reach.

NATALIE PORTMAN STARS IN THE VISUALLY STUNNING FILM

FROM THE DIRECTOR OF EX MACHINA

On Blu-ray™ Combo Pack & DVD May 29, 2018

On Digital May 22

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Hailed as “a masterpiece” (Chris Evangelista, Slash Film) and “a mind-blowing experience” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), director Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina) ANNIHILATION debuts on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD May 29, 2018 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The film arrives on Digital May 22.

Biologist and former soldier Lena (Academy Award® winner* Natalie Portman) is shocked when her missing husband (Oscar Isaac) comes home near death from a top-secret mission into The Shimmer, a mysterious quarantine zone no one has ever returned from. Now, Lena and her elite team must enter a beautiful, deadly world of mutated landscapes and creatures, to discover how to stop the growing phenomenon that threatens all life on Earth. The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny.

The ANNIHILATION Blu-ray Combo Pack includes over an hour of bonus content. Natalie Portman, director Alex Garland and other cast and crew take viewers behind the scenes for a deeper look inside the film’s stunts, intricate set design and breathtaking visual effects. The Blu-ray also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead‡.

ANNIHILATION Blu-ray Combo Pack

The ANNIHILATION Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos, French 5.1 Dolby Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles. The DVD in the Combo Pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The Combo Pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

· Feature film in high definition

· Bonus Content:

o Part 1 – SOUTHERN REACH

§ Refractions – See how director Alex Garland created the tone, textures and color palettes for the various film environments on set.

§ For Those That Follow – Listen to the cast’s perspective on their roles and learn why they found the story so intriguing.

o Part 2 – AREA X

§ Shimmer – See how filmmakers transformed real set locations to create the world of Annihilation.

§ Vanished into Havoc – Check out all the action as cast and crew walk you through the mind-blowing stunts and special effects.

o Part 3 – TO THE LIGHTHOUSE

§ Unfathomable Mind – Learn why the visual effects are integral to achieving director Alex Garland’s overall vision for Annihilation.

§ The Last Phase – Listen to the cast and crew share their fondest memories from filming Annihilation.

DVD

· Feature film in standard definition

ANNIHILATION DVD

The DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present

A SCOTT RUDIN / DNA FILMS Production

NATALIE PORTMAN “ANNIHILATION” JENNIFER JASON LEIGH

GINA RODRIGUEZ TESSA THOMPSON TUVA NOVOTNY and OSCAR ISAAC

Costume Designer SAMMY SHELDON DIFFER Music by BEN SALISBURY and GEOFF BARROW

Visual Effects Supervisor ANDREW WHITEHURST Edited by BARNEY PILLING

Production Designer MARK DIGBY Director of Photography ROB HARDY BSC

Executive Producers DAVID ELLISON DANA GOLDBERG DON GRANGER JO BURN

Produced by SCOTT RUDIN, p.g.a. ANDREW MACDONALD, p.g.a. ALLON REICH, p.g.a. ELI BUSH, p.g.a.

Based on the Novel by JEFF VANDERMEER

Written for the Screen and Directed by ALEX GARLAND

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM AVAILABLE ON LAKESHORE RECORDS/INVADA RECORDS

AnnihilationMovie.com

