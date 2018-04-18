CBS Renews 11 More Shows!

CBS has announced its renewal of 11 more shows including rookie Bull and five more procedurals (Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans).

Political drama Madame Secretary made the cut along with reality series The Amazing Race and Survivor.

News shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours round out the new renewals.

CBS ANNOUNCES 11 MORE SERIES RENEWALS FOR 2018-2019

New Pickups Include…

Entire Friday Night Lineup – “MacGyver,” “Hawaii Five-0”

and “Blue Bloods”

The Dramas “Bull,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”

and “Madam Secretary”

Reality Series “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race”

CBS News Broadcasts “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours”

Combined with Previous Pickups, CBS Has Now Renewed 17 Shows: 10 Dramas, Three Comedies, Two Reality Series and Two News Programs

Demonstrating strength, stability and depth across the schedule, CBS announced today the renewals of 11 more primetime series for the 2018-2019 season. Combined with previously announced pickups, CBS has now renewed 17 series for next year, including its entire Tuesday and Friday night lineups.

TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-BLUE BLOODS

-BULL

-HAWAII FIVE-0

-MADAM SECRETARY

-MACGYVER

-NCIS: LOS ANGELES

-NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

-SURVIVOR

-THE AMAZING RACE

-48 HOURS

-60 MINUTES

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PICKUPS:

-THE BIG BANG THEORY

-YOUNG SHELDON

-MOM

-NCIS

-SEAL TEAM

-S.W.A.T.

To date, the Network has renewed 12 of the top 20 scripted series; 12 series with 10+ million viewers (more than the other networks combined); and three of the top six most-watched freshman series (YOUNG SHELDON, SEAL TEAM and S.W.A.T.).

Like this: Like Loading...