BLUEFIN OPENS PRE-ORDERS FOR FLAME TOYS’ NEW TARN TRANSFORMERS ACTION FIGURE!

The second release in Flame Toys’ limited-edition Transformers series introduces Tarn – the eloquent Decepticon from the hit IDW comic series.

Distributed in North America by Bluefin, pre-orders for this highly detailed action figure are open now.

Leading Japanese Collectibles Distributor Expands Catalog Of Transformers Collectibles With New Exquisitely Detailed 8 Inch Action Figure Of The Fan Favorite Decepticon

Anaheim, CA, April 16, 2018 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, announces an extraordinary new Transformers collectible as it opens pre-orders for a highly detailed action figure for Tarn from Hong Kong-based Flame Toys.

The second release in Flame Toys’ limited-edition Transformers series introduces the eloquent Decepticon from the hit IDW comic series. Tarn is highly articulated and features a detachable face mask. The figure is accessorized with two buster guns that can be combined, as well as 3 LED’s that add light-up accents. The figure (non-transformable) is extremely posable and is constructed of high quality ABS and die-cast metal accents. Tarn stands 8.3 inches tall and represents a pinnacle collector’s piece destined to delight any ardent Transformers fan.

The Tarn Transformers figure from Flame Toys is set for release in October by authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide and also from select leading online outlets. Pre-orders are available now; MSRP will be $400.00. Bluefin is the official North American master distributor for Flame Toys.

The forthcoming release of Tarn will complement the debut earlier this year of Flame Toys’ Drift Transformers figure.

Released in January, this extraordinary, officially licensed Drift rendering stands 8 inches tall and is constructed with high quality die-cast parts with more than 50 jointed linkage articulation features to allow for maximum realistic poseability. This release is also a must-have for any ardent pop culture collector or Transformers fan.

The (non-transforming) Drift figure also features 3 interchangeable facial expressions and contains 6 LED units that provide light-up displays on its body. The figure includes 3 sword weapons and a cape that is accented with bendable wires that allow for dramatic, anime-style windswept poses.

The Drift Transformers figure from Flame Toys is available now from authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $299.99.

