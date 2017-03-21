Top Shelf Announces Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump!

Announcing Shannon Wheeler’s SH*T MY PRESIDENT SAYS: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump For the first time, these revealing snapshots of the world’s most powerful man will be collected, curated, and brought to memorable new life as cartoons. This compulsively readable hardcover will reach stores in August 2017.Top Shelf Productions is pleased — big league — to announce Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump, in which Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Shannon Wheeler tackles the 140-character president. Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump by Shannon Wheeler

A 120-page hardcover, 5″ x 6.5″

ISBN 978-1-60309-410-8

For mature readers (16+)

Available August 2017 Some people are saying, I don’t know, you tell me, but a lot of people are saying this is the greatest book of the year. This guy, Shannon Wheeler, he draws these cartoons for the New Yorker, MAD, the Onion — he’s very, very, good, okay? Now he’s illustrated the most incredible tweets. Wow! You won’t believe what he does with these tweets. I mean, these tweets changed the world, folks. It’s true! It’s very true. EVERYONE is going to want this book — even the haters and losers (Sad!).