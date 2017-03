Top Shelf Announces Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump!

President Trump has been parodied on TV and, undoubtedly, in stand-up comedy shows across the country.

Now, New Yorker cartoonist Shannon Wheeler takes aim at the sh*t the president has said with a volume appropriately titled Sh*t My President Says.

Wheeler, satirical superhero creator of Too Much Coffee Man (which should give you an idea of his sense of humor) zeroes in on President Trump’s gift for complete obliviousness with deadly accuracy.

Sh*t My President Says will be available in August, 2017.

