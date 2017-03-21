Top Shelf Announces Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump!

President Trump has been parodied on TV and, undoubtedly, in stand-up comedy shows across the country.
Now, New Yorker cartoonist Shannon Wheeler takes aim at the sh*t the president has said with a volume appropriately titled Sh*t My President Says.
Wheeler, satirical superhero creator of Too Much Coffee Man (which should give you an idea of his sense of humor) zeroes in on President Trump’s gift for complete obliviousness with deadly accuracy.
Sh*t My President Says will be available in August, 2017.
For the first time, these revealing snapshots of the world’s most powerful man will be collected, curated, and brought to memorable new life as cartoons. This compulsively readable hardcover will reach stores in August 2017.Top Shelf Productions is pleased — big league — to announce Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump, in which Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Shannon Wheeler tackles the 140-character president.
Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump by Shannon Wheeler
A 120-page hardcover, 5″ x 6.5″
ISBN 978-1-60309-410-8
For mature readers (16+)
Available August 2017
Some people are saying, I don’t know, you tell me, but a lot of people are saying this is the greatest book of the year. This guy, Shannon Wheeler, he draws these cartoons for the New Yorker, MAD, the Onion — he’s very, very, good, okay? Now he’s illustrated the most incredible tweets. Wow! You won’t believe what he does with these tweets. I mean, these tweets changed the world, folks. It’s true! It’s very true. EVERYONE is going to want this book — even the haters and losers (Sad!).
“Shannon Wheeler drew a book I wish I had thought of; that’s the ultimate compliment I can offer in 140 characters! #buyit #wheelerisagenius”
—Jack Ohman, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning
In Sh*t My President Says, Donald Trump’s most revealing tweets are transformed into razor-sharp cartoons, offering a subversive and illuminating insight into the mind of the most divisive political figure of our time. Whether you love him or hate him, this take on Trump will help you come to grips with the man and his ideas thanks to Wheeler’s signature mix of slapstick and sophistication.
SHANNON WHEELER is an award-winning cartoonist best known as the creator of the satirical superhero Too Much Coffee Man, who has appeared around the world in comic books, newspapers, magazines, books, and even his very own opera. He has also created the strip Postage Stamp Funnies for the Onion, illustrated several books including I Thought You Would Be Funnier, Grandpa Won’t Wake Up, and Oil & Water, and frequently contributes cartoons to the New Yorker. With writer Mark Russell, he co-created the acclaimed book God Is Disappointed in You (a tongue-in-cheek retelling of the Bible) and its sequel Apocrypha Now.
