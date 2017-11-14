ABC Sets Kristen Bell Musical Special Encore!

A one-hour musical television special, “Encore!,” will premiere on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 10th (10:00/9C). Kristen Bell, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later. Each former student reprises their role from their original production of Stephen Sondheim and James LaPine’s Tony-winning musical, “Into the Woods” under the tutelage of Broadway directors, choreographers and voice coaches.

A one-hour musical television special, “Encore!,” will premiere on The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, DEC. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). Executive producer Kristen Bell, who also appears, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later. Each former student reprises their role from their original production of Stephen Sondheim and James LaPine’s Tony-winning musical, “Into the Woods” under the tutelage of Broadway directors, choreographers and voice coaches.

Bell said: “My first high school musical was a watershed moment, changing the way I experienced the world from thereafter and I often think, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to re-live that?’ I wanted to produce ‘Encore!’ to help others re-experience their days on stage and re-discover the distinct bonding that comes with high school theatre. Our show is about converging past dreams with present circumstances, and I hope viewers can laugh and see themselves among the insurance salesman, the pregnant woman and the rest of the classmates as they tackle Sondheim.”

“Encore!” was created and is executive produced by Jason Cohen, with Kristen Bell, Alycia Rossiter, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, Jim Roush and Chris Wagner, also serving as executive producers. Anthony Carbone is editor and executive producer.

