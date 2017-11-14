Disney’s Elsa and Anna To Perform Together On Television for The First Time!

For the very first time, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel – Disney’s Princesses Elsa and Anna – will perform together for the first time on television.

The duo will perform When We’re Together from the new Disney featurette, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, on Disney Park’s and ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Celebration (Thursday, November 29th, 9/8C).

Menzel will also perform on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration (Monday, December 25th, 10am/9C).

KRISTEN BELL AND IDINA MENZEL TO PERFORM TOGETHER – FOR THE FIRST TIME ON TELEVISION – ON DISNEY PARKS AND ABC’S ‘THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION’

Bell and Menzel to Perform ‘When We’re Together’ From the New Disney Featurette ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’

Menzel Also Set to Perform on ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration’

Viewers Will Get an Inside Look at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Coming to Disney Parks

The First-Ever At-Home Interactive Ears Let Viewers ‘Glow at Home’

Count down to “25 Days of Christmas” as Tony Award®-winning actress Idina Menzel joins fellow “Frozen” star Kristen Bell to perform together for the very first time on primetime television, during “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 30 (9:00–11:00 p.m. EST). Superstars Menzel and Bell will perform “When We’re Together” from the brand-new Walt Disney Animation Studios featurette, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” Joined by an extraordinary 30-piece choir from the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the spectacular finale performance is not to be missed. As part of “25 Days of Christmas,” Idina Menzel joins the Christmas Day festivities as she sings the captivating Disney classic, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” on “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” airing MONDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check local listings).

“This performance will combine two of my very favorite things: the holidays and singing alongside my ‘Frozen’ sister, Idina Menzel,” said Bell. “I’m excited to sing a song with Idina that I feel has the potential to become a new holiday classic.”

Said Menzel: “Anytime I get to reunite with Kristen, whether it’s in the studio or on the stage, is very special for me. I think I can speak for her when I say we are both so proud of this story we get to tell and these sisters we get to portray.”

Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block joins previously announced performer, Lea Michele, to sing the classic holiday duet, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”; “Descendants 2” star Sofia Carson is also set to perform; Sean Giambrone from ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and Olivia Rodrigo from Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” join the festivities as special parade commentators; and the cast of the new digital variety program “Club Mickey Mouse” kicks off a sparkling holiday number from Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Resort. More info on Club Mickey Mouse can be found here.

Other previously announced performers include Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Fitz and the Tantrums, Hanson, In Real Life, Jason Derulo, 98° and Broadway’s Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs of “Aladdin.”

Viewers will get an exclusive sneak peek at the new Star Wars-themed lands, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opening at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort in 2019.

For the first time, viewers will be able to “Glow at Home” during select performances throughout the ABC holiday specials, thanks to the brand new “Made with Magic® 3.0: Connected Ear Hat” and the Shop Disney Parks app. Leveraging Bluetooth® technology, the Shop Disney Parks app allows viewers wearing the new 3.0 edition ear hats at home to sync with the ABC holiday specials playing on the viewers TVs or other devices, making viewers feel like they are in the audience. The app also has a remote-control feature to adjust the ear colors and speed of the strobe – a brand-new feature for the Made with Magic Ear Hats. If viewers at home don’t have the special edition ear hats, not to worry! The Shop Disney Parks app will allow them to enjoy a second screen experience as their mobile phone comes alive, mirroring the spectacle on-screen during select performances. The Made with Magic 3.0: Connected Ear Hat and the interactive ear hat remote control feature on the Shop Disney Parks app will both be available Nov. 17.

Holiday magic is endless at Disney Parks. Both the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida transform into winter wonderlands filled with seasonal attractions, joyful entertainment, festive décor and themed treats that make every day feel like a holiday. The spirit of the season shines even brighter in these magical places where families share traditions and make memories together.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (Thursday, Nov. 30, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network and on the ABC app) – Join Emmy® Award winner Julianne Hough and multiplatinum recording artist and television personality, Nick Lachey, as they host the magical two-hour event from the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. They join co-host, Jesse Palmer, to kick off the holiday season in a way only Disney can, showcasing incredible music performances, special appearances and some unforgettable Disney magic moments including an extraordinary castle lighting spectacular from Disney Parks around the world – traveling the globe from Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and Anaheim, California, to Paris, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” (Monday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on The ABC Television Network and on the ABC app) – This Christmas, Disney Parks celebrates the joy of the holiday season, as hosts Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey take viewers on a magical ride down Main Street, U.S.A. and beyond. Co-hosted by Jesse Palmer, the Christmas Day celebration will be brighter than ever before, bringing together the beloved Christmas Day parade, magical musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

The holiday specials are a collaboration by ABC Entertainment, Disney Parks and IMG.

Photo credits: Disney|ABC*/Warner Brothers Records

Like this: Like Loading...