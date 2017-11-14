Grammy Award-Winner Eve Joins The Talk!

Grammy Award-winner Eve is joining Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood as The Talk’s new co-host – filling the vacancy created when Aisha Tyler left.

THE TALK Announces Grammy Award Winner Eve as New Host (11/14)

“The Talk” announces Grammy Award winner Eve as the new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show. The accomplished artist, businesswoman, wife and stepmother says, “Honestly, I am the most excited I’ve been in a long, long, long time. I feel like the first day of school. My face hurts from smiling. I am so honored to be here with you ladies, thank you so much for having me.

