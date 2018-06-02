A Quiet Place: The Year’s Scariest Movie Comes To Home Video!

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Earth – the year’s scariest movie to date – is coming to home video in digital (June 26th) and on $KUHD, Blu-ray and DVD (July 10th).

The 4KUHD and Blu-ray editions will include three featurettes on the film’s production, editing and visual effects.

“The scariest and most innovative movie of the year”

-Matt Miller, ESQUIRE

$300+ MILLION WORLDWIDE SMASH HIT FROM JOHN KRASINSKI, PARAMOUNT PICTURES, AND PLATINUM DUNES COMES HOME

Critically Acclaimed Thriller Arrives on Digital June 26, 2018

On 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD July 10

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Director John Krasinski’s “sensationally gripping”(Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times), “heart-pounding” (Stephen Whitty, New York Daily News) and “mind-blowingly tense” (Isaac Feldberg, The Boston Globe) film A QUIET PLACE debuts on Digital June 26, 2018 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD July 10 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

A true cultural phenomenon that transformed the film-going experience for millions of viewers, A QUIET PLACE is a taut and original thriller that follows a family who must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Lee (John Krasinski) are determined to find a way to protect their children at all costs while they desperately search for a way to fight back. The film earned a 95% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and generated an extraordinary $175M+ at the domestic box office.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs take viewers deeper into A QUIET PLACE with behind-the-scenes footage exploring the exceptionally unique sound design, the riveting visual effects, and how the cast and crew created the movie’s distinctive atmosphere both on set and on film. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs™ also boast a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and the 4K Ultra HD disc features Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.*

A QUIET PLACE Blu-ray Combo Pack

The A QUIET PLACE Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby® TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the Combo Pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, Portuguese Dolby Audio and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The Combo Pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

· Feature film in high definition

· Bonus Content:

o Creating the Quiet – Behind the Scenes of A QUIET PLACE

o The Sound of Darkness – Editing Sound for A QUIET PLACE

o A Reason for Silence – The Visual Effects of A QUIET PLACE

DVD

· Feature film in standard definition

A QUIET PLACE 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes the Blu-ray Disc™ detailed above, as well as an Ultra HD Disc presented in 4K Ultra HD in Dolby Vision with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby® TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description with English, English SDH, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The Combo Pack also includes access to a Digital copy of the film.

A QUIET PLACE DVD

The DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, Portuguese Dolby Audio and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents In association with MICHAEL BAY

A PLATINUM DUNES Production “A QUIET PLACE” EMILY BLUNT JOHN KRASINSKI

Music by MARCO BELTRAMI Costume Designer KASIA WALICKA MAIMONE

Edited by CHRISTOPHER TELLEFSEN, ACE Production Designer JEFFREY BEECROFT

Director of Photography CHARLOTTE BRUUS CHRISTENSEN

Executive Producers CELIA COSTAS JOHN KRASINSKI ALLYSON SEEGER AARON JANUS

Produced by MICHAEL BAY, p.g.a. ANDREW FORM, p.g.a. BRAD FULLER, p.g.a.

Story by BRYAN WOODS & SCOTT BECK

Screenplay by BRYAN WOODS & SCOTT BECK and JOHN KRASINSKI

Directed by JOHN KRASINSKI

Soundtrack Album on Milan Records

AQuietPlaceMovie.com

A QUIET PLACE

Street Date: June 26, 2018 (Digital)

July 10, 2018 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD)

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for terror and some bloody images

Canadian Rating: 14A, violence, disturbing content

*Dolby Atmos enabled devices are also required to experience Dolby Atmos at home. To experience Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, a Dolby Vision enabled TV is required with a Dolby Vision enabled 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

