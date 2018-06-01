FX Renews Legion for Third Season!

Noah Hawley’s innovative take on Marvel’s Legion has been renewed for a third season.

Legion Renewed for Third Season on FX

Acclaimed Series from Award-Winning Creator Noah Hawley Will Return to FX in 2019

Two Episodes Remain in Legion Season 2 Airing Tuesdays at 10 PM E/P

“It’s one of TV’s very best shows right now – period.” – David Bianculli, NPR

“unlike anything else on television” – Ben Travers, IndieWire

“the most brazenly inventive series on TV” – Matt Zoller Seitz, New York Magazine/Vulture

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2018 – FX has ordered a third season of Legion, the acclaimed drama series from creator and executive producer Noah Hawley, it was announced today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. Two episodes remain in Legion’s stunning second season, including an additional 11th episode that was recently announced.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Legion next airs on Tuesday, June 5th at 10 pm e/p with “Chapter 18” – Reunion, ruination and rage. Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern; directed by Dana Gonzales.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of “David Haller” (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

From childhood, David shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his early 30s, he met and fell in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named “Syd” (Rachel Keller). After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real. Syd led David to “Melanie Bird” (Jean Smart), a demanding but nurturing therapist who heads a team of specialists – “Ptonomy” (Jeremie Harris), “Kerry” (Amber Midthunder) and “Cary” (Bill Irwin) – each of whom possesses a unique and extraordinary gift. Together, they helped David to recognize and harness his hidden powers. With their support, David finally unlocked a deeply suppressed truth – he had been haunted his entire life by a malicious parasite of unimaginable power. Known as the “Shadow King,” this malevolent creature appeared in the form of David’s friend “Lenny” (Aubrey Plaza), but is actually an ancient being named “Amahl Farouk.”

In an epic showdown, David and his friends battled his demon, ultimately forcing it from David’s body. Unfortunately, Farouk found a new host – Melanie’s husband “Oliver Bird” (Jemaine Clement) – and escaped. Just when they thought they’d earned a moment of respite, a mysterious orb appeared and took David away to an unknown place. With David and Oliver missing and Farouk on the loose, the team forms an unlikely alliance with their former enemy “Clark” (Hamish Linklater) and his well-funded government organization, Division III. Meanwhile, Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban) is on a new path to attaining infinite and world-ending power.

Noah Hawley serves as Executive Producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb; writer Nathaniel Halpern is Co-Executive Producer. Legion is the latest project from Hawley and Cameron, two of the executive producers of the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning FX anthology series Fargo. Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.

