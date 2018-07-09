A Lady Likes to Have Some Fun Trailer: The Favourite!

Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone star in The Favourite – the third film from Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Killing of the Sacred Deer.)

Set in the early 18th century – with England at war with France – Lady Sarah (Weisz) is essentially running the government for the frail and altogether there Queen Anne (Colman) when an ambitious new servant, Abigail (Stone) arrives.

The Favourite will open in select theaters on November 23rd.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfil her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

In Theaters November 23, 2018

A Film By Yorgos Lanthimos

Written by: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Produced by: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult , Joe Alwyn, James Smith, Mark Gatiss

