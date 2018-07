The ladies of Litchfield are back with iron wills and nothing to lose. In maximum security, friendships will be tested and new allegiances will be formed. Will they turn on each other or keep their bonds intact? Orange is the New Black Season 6 launches globally on Friday, July 27.

Check out the announcement trailer below.

GREETINGS FROM LITCHFIELD MAX

You can stream OITNB Seasons 1-5 here.

