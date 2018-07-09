Scott Ian Lewis Announces Death Dreamer Comic-Con Signing Tour!

Scott Ian Lewis – lead singer for the death metal band Carnifex – has announced his intention to hold multiple signings of his first graphic novel, Death Dreamer, at Comic-Con International 2018.

Signings will be held at Grill ‘Em All’s Death Dreamer Launch Party on Saturday, July 14th beginning at noon; Thursday, July 19th, following Testament and Carnifex’s performances at the House of Blues; Friday, July 20th at the War Machine Marketing booth 93-4pm), and Saturday, July 21st at his Nuclear Blast America booth (again, from 3-4pm).

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

July 9, 2018, San Diego, CA: Death Dreamer, the debut graphic novel from writer Scott Ian Lewis, is celebrating a fully funded IndieGoGo campaign, raising over $30,000 for the first volume. Now the singer for the leading death metal band, Carnifex, is ready to take San Diego Comic-Con by storm with multiple signings and a live concert appearance.

“I’m incredibly excited to see Death Dreamer realized and published for the first time,” remarked author Scott Ian Lewis. “I want to thank all of those who backed this project personally, it’s something I’ve put my whole self into and I’m ready for this story to be experienced.”

Saturday, July 14, Grill ‘Em All will host the Death Dreamer Book Launch Party presented by Blackcraft. Scott Ian Lewis will sign copies of Death Dreamer Volume 1 from 12 PM on. Specialty drinks and a custom vegan menu will be available for fans and backers wanting to be the first to get their hands on the new book. This is a free event.

Thursday, July 19, the Nuclear Blast Comic-Con After Party heads to the House of Blues, featuring legendary metal titans Testament and Lewis’ band Carnifex. Scott Ian Lewis will be signing following Carnifex’s set for fans attending the show. Tickets are available for $35.

Friday, July 20, Scott Ian Lewis heads to the show floor of Comic-Con International to sign copies of Death Dreamer at War Machine Marketing, booth #1415, from 3PM-4PM.

Saturday, July 21, Lewis returns to the exhibit hall for his final signing with his record label Nuclear Blast America, booth #501, from 3PM-4PM.

Edited and designed by Nightowl Studios, Death Dreamer is illustrated by Chris DiBari (Hoax Hunters, Magdalena) with colors by Simon Gough (G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes, Ringside), lettering by Taylor Esposito (Red Hood & The Outlaws, Babyteeth), and cover by Chris Shehan (Prometheus, Deadbeat). Death Dreamer mixes elements of murder, mystery, and noir inspired largely by Lewis’ work as a funeral director in a mortuary.

The Death Dreamer crowdfunding campaign began June 11th and saw overwhelming fan support leading to a successful funding just over two weeks. The campaign for Death Dreamer will continue to run through July 18.

To show support for Scott Ian Lewis’ Death Dreamer, visit IndieGoGo.

About Scott Ian Lewis

Equal parts tortured writer and passionate musician, Scott Ian Lewis is a founding member of the American death metal band, Carnifex. With six full-length studio albums, 200,000 worldwide album sales and 13 years of endless touring filled with blood, sweat, and tears, Lewis has seen the world and the horrors within it. Death Dreamer is his first graphic novel. Born and raised in Southern California, Lewis continues to live and die there with his wife.

About Nightowl Studios

Nightowl Studios is a Los Angeles, CA-based production company and boutique advertising agency. Nightowl Studios produces thoughtfully bespoke work for both entertainment and advertising, providing innovative creative strategies to industries embedded in popular culture: music, comics books, video games, television, and film.

