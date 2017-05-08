20 Years On Heat Explodes Onto Blu-ray!

Taking inspiration from the late Chicago police detective Charlie Adamson – who killed the actual Neil McCauley in a shootout in 1963 – HEAT was the culmination of years of research by Mann resulting in its depth and range of characters and choreography of action. With its epic scale and stunning performances from Pacino, De Niro, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Diane Venora, Natalie Portman and Jon Voight, Heat is as incendiary as it was 20 years ago.

Now Heat is coming to Blu-ray and HD in the director’s definitive edition on May 9th.

HEAT: DIRECTOR’S DEFINITIVE EDITION

Oscar® winners Al Pacino* and Robert De Niro** both drive one of the most powerful and complex crime dramas of all time – four-time Oscar nominee Michael Mann’s*** 1995 classic HEAT, arriving in an all-new Director’s Definitive Edition May 9 from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

In the wake of a precision heist of an armored van, the crew of a fierce, professional thief (De Niro) and an obsessively driven LAPD detective (Pacino) are locked in deadly opposition as they vector towards each other in Mann’s dazzling, twilight vision of Los Angeles. As the stakes escalate and their lives begin to unravel, the crew initiates its most dangerous and complex heist.

Taking inspiration from the late Chicago police detective Charlie Adamson – who killed the actual Neil McCauley in a shootout in 1963 – HEAT was the culmination of years of research by Mann resulting in its depth and range of characters and choreography of action. With its epic scale and stunning performances from Pacino, De Niro, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Diane Venora, Natalie Portman and Jon Voight, HEAT is as incendiary as it was 20 years ago.

Rating R

Like this: Like Loading...