They’re Back – Sooner Than Expected – With Elegant Key Art!

NBC has released a set of key art images for Will & Grace – the groundbreaking comedy series that featured gay characters as both co-lead and co-second lead and shattered a number of stereotypes by showing a range of gay characters over the course of its eight seasons.

Will & Grace returns to NBC this fall.

“WILL & GRACE” RETURNS THIS FALL

Pictured:(l-r) Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland NBC’s “Will & Grace” returns for a 12-episode run beginning this Fall. Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers. Legendary director James Burrows, who helmed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, will direct and executive produce.

