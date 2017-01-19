Yup, It’s X-23! (Green & Red Band) Trailers: Logan!

It takes less than half the new trailer (in either green or red band) for us to learn that the little girl that old man Logan and the aged Professor X are protecting is a very familiar character at a very young age – and that they might just protecting others from her, as well.

Note the amusing – and thought-provoking – way Logan ties in to the X-Men cinematic universe. Very, very clever indeed!

Logan opens on March 2nd. Hold onto your hats and check out both red and green band trailers after the break.

Trailer Grade (both): A+

