Scandal Digital Series Tests Aspiring Gladiators!

Scandal: Gladiators Wanted is a new six-part digital series that leads into the new season of ABC’s hit series Scandal.

In the series, Huck (Guillermo Diaz), Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) are tasked with finding an intern for Olivia Pope & Associates – not exactly the easiest of tasks.

The series is directed by Scandal star Darby Stanchfield and live now on ABC.com and the ABC app. Follow the break for details and a teaser.

ASPIRING Gladiators Are Put To The Test In New Six-Part Digital Series ‘Scandal: Gladiator Wanted’

Series Marks ‘Scandal’ Star Darby Stanchfield’s Directorial Debut

Stars Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, Cornelius Smith Jr. and George Newbern

In anticipation of the upcoming season premiere of “Scandal,” ABC is launching a six-part digital series, “Scandal: Gladiator Wanted,” produced by Shondaland and ABC Studios. In the series, Huck (Guillermo Diaz), Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) are tasked with finding an intern for Olivia Pope & Associates, but as all “Scandal” fans know, the ins and out of gladiating are not for the faint of heart. An intern at O.P.A. has to be comfortable with not always playing by the rules. Do their candidates have what it takes to become gladiators in suits? Or will things take a scandalous turn? The series is live now on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Series regular Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby Whelan, makes her directorial debut with the series, which is written by Juan Carlos Fernandez and also stars George Newbern as Charlie.

The season premiere of “Scandal” is THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 (9:01–10:00 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network.

“Scandal” stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus Beene, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North, Joe Morton as Rowan Pope and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

“Scandal” was created by Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder”). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), Mark Fish and Tom Verica are executive producers. “Scandal” is produced by ABC Studios.

“Scandal” is broadcasted in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound.

Photo credit: ABC/ Mitch Haddad.*

Like this: Like Loading...