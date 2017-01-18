BOOM! Studios and Madefire Launch BOOM! Studios App All-New iOS App Featuring Complete BOOM! Studios Publishing Library Los Angeles, Calif. (January 18, 2017) – BOOM! Studios and Madefire announced today the launch of the BOOM! Studios app, available now on the iTunes App Store and coming soon to Google Play. In partnership with the innovative mobile-comics platform Madefire, using their Motion Book Publisher service, BOOM! Studios is the newest standalone app to feature BOOM!’s acclaimed library of acclaimed comics from all four imprints – BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, and Archaia – along with day-and-date major releases, including today’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #11 and WWE #1. The app is free to download and titles will be available to purchase at their printed cover price on the day of release with older issues, original graphic novels, and collections available at a reduced price. “The BOOM! Studios app is the perfect one-stop destination for digital comics readers to discover the latest issues of their favorite series and every single new release,” said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios. “As BOOM! enters its biggest year yet, we’re committed to making it even easier to discover hit series, new and old, from all our imprints on mobile devices.” The BOOM! Studios app will offer day-and-date releases for every new BOOM! comic, graphic novel, collection, and more every Wednesday with a seamless reading experience on both smartphones and tablets. Never miss another issue of Lumberjanes, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WWE, Steven Universe, The Woods, and more from BOOM!. “We’re very proud to power the BOOM! Studios app, ensuring BOOM! has a digital library accessible to even more fans,” said Ben Wolstenholme, CEO, Madefire. “Our company focuses on the best digital experience so that BOOM! can continue to focus on creating award-winning content for fans to enjoy on any of their mobile devices!” To download the BOOM! Studios app, visit the iTunes App Store at this link now. ABOUT MADEFIRE

Founded in 2011 by Ben Wolstenholme, Liam Sharp and Eugene Walden, Madefire is a Media and Technology company, and creator of the award-winning Madefire App. Madefire provides Creators and Publishers the cutting-edge publishing platform, ‘Motion Book Publisher’, which enables a digital-first approach to publishing cross-platform in multiple formats. www.madefire.com. ABOUT MOTION BOOK PUBLISHER

Motion Book Publisher is a browser-based publishing platform created by Madefire Inc. Motion Book Publisher is designed for all types of visual books; including comics, graphic novels, childrens’ books, manga and illustrated books. Motion Book Publisher enables Publishers and Creators to master their digital library once and distribute across multiple platforms and file formats. Built from the same platform as Madefire’s award-winning app, Motion Book Publisher takes a digital-first approach that enables a benchmark end-user experience from phone through to tablet, television and headset – resulting in a future-proofed digital library. ABOUT BOOM! STUDIOS

Founded by Ross Richie in 2005, Diamond Gem Award-winning “Best Publisher” BOOM! Studios (boom-studios.com) generates New York Times best-selling Eisner and Harvey Award-winning comic books and graphic novels. BOOM! Studios is comprised of four distinct imprints: The “Studios” imprint is home to The Woods, Grant Morrison’s Klaus, and Big Trouble in Little China. Imprint “BOOM! Box” publishes Lumberjanes, Steve Jackson Games’ Munchkin, and Giant Days. All-ages imprint “KaBOOM!” publishes Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts, Jim Davis’ Garfield, and Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. And the “Archaia” imprint is home to Mouse Guard, Cow Boy, and numerous Jim Henson Company properties. Since 2013, BOOM! Studios has had a unique first-look feature film relationship with 20th Century Fox and since August 2014 BOOM! has had a similar first-look relationship with Fox’s television studio to develop properties for the small screen.