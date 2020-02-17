You’re a Superhero, Grandpa! Trailer: Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories!

Steven Spielberg’s Apple TV+ Amazing Stories reboot has a premiere date.

The five-episode series, that will tell tales of aliens, super-powered grandpas and more, will premiere on Friday, March 6 – with an episode called The Cellar.

Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Apple released the trailer for “Amazing Stories,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz. This reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

The first episode of the five-part anthology series titled “The Cellar,” directed by Chris Long and starring Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti and Sasha Alexander, will debut globally on exclusively on Apple TV+ with subsequent episodes premiering each .

Showrunners for the anthology are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (“Lost,” “Once Upon a Time”), and episode directors include Chris Long (“The Americans,” “The Mentalist”), Mark Mylod (“Succession,” “Game of Thrones”), Michael Dinner (“Unbelievable,” “Sneaky Pete”), Susanna Fogel (“Utopia,” “Play By Play”), and Sylvain White (“Stomp The Yard,” “The Rookie”).

“Amazing Stories” is executive produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

