Everyone Feels Like a Freak Sometimes Trailer: I Am Not Okay With This!

Sydney is already going through the multiple hells of adolescence and high school, but superpowers? Really?

I Am Not Okay With This – adapted from the graphic novel by Charles Forsman (The End of the F**king World) and starring sophia Lillis (It, It Chapter 2, Sharp Objects) – premiers globally on Netflix on February 26th.

I Am Not Okay With This | Official Trailer | Netflix | February 26

Dear Diary, go f*ck yourself.

From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F***ing World comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Kathleen Rose Perkins & Aidan Wojtak-Hissong

Song: “Call The Police” by LCD Soundsystem

SYNOPSIS:

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

