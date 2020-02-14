First Look Photos and Valentine Video Tease Killing Eve: Season 3!

A totally mad 15-second Valentine video heralds the return of Killing Eve to AMC and BBC America on Sunday, April 26th.

Also, there are photos!

KILLING EVE RETURNS TO BBC AMERICA AND AMC ON SUNDAY, APRIL 26TH AT 10PM ET/PT

New York, NY – February 14, 2020 – On the heels of renewing Killing Eve for a fourth season, BBC AMERICA has announced that the award-winning drama will return for its third on Sunday, April 26th at 10pm ET/PT, and released several first-look photos that point to a wild season. Airing once again on both BBC AMERICA and AMC, season three stars Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy® and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy® nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia and is produced for BBC AMERICA by Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Season two of Killing Eve had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD. The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.

In the new first-look photos released today, it’s revealed that Eve (Oh) has survived being shot by Villanelle (Comer) in Rome, but her current status with MI6 remains unknown after being manipulated by Carolyn (Shaw) in the events of last season’s finale. And it’s clear that Villanelle continues to never miss an opportunity to dress up for the job.

“These photos are gorgeous and also a bit of a spoiler – yes, Eve is still alive!” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new. What remains the same is that Killing Eve will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer for Sid Gentle Films Ltd., said, “Where do we start? It’s six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly. This is a season about identity, self-determination and chaos.”

BBC AMERICA has previously announced new additions to the cast for the upcoming third season of Killing Eve, which included: Dame Harriet Walter (Succession, The End), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for season three, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh. Nige Watson also serves as producer on the series. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA and is distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

Get caught up: Killing Eve seasons one and two are available on Hulu, Blu-ray and download-to-own platforms.

