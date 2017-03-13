Young Sheldon a Go for 2017-18 Season!

The Big Bang Theory prequel series based on the life of the young Sheldon Cooper is a go.

CBS has announced that Young Sheldon – starring nine-year old Iain Armitage in the title role – will premiere in the 2017-18 broadcast season. Parsons will narrate as Adult Sheldon.

The series will follow Sheldon living with his family in East Texas.

The series premiere will be directed/executive produced by Jon Favreau.

CBS ANNOUNCES THE NEW COMEDY “YOUNG SHELDON” FOR THE 2017-2018 BROADCAST SEASON

Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, the New Single-Camera Comedy Stars Iain Armitage as 9-Year-Old Sheldon, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan

Jim Parsons to Narrate, as Adult Sheldon

STUDIO CITY, Calif. – CBS today announced the series order of YOUNG SHELDON, a new half-hour, single-camera comedy for broadcast in the 2017-2018 season. Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, the series follows “The Big Bang Theory’s” Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.

Jon Favreau is directing/executive producing the first episode of the series, which stars Iain Armitage as 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, as well as Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Jim Parsons will also narrate the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

Like this: Like Loading...