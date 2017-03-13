It’s Only the End of the World Dominates 2017 Canadian Screen Awards!

It’s Only the End of the World (Canada’s entrant for the 2017 Foreign Language Film Oscar®) dominated the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards with six wins including Best Film.

On the TV side, Orphan Black won for Best Drama and its star, Tatiana Maslany, won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role. She also took home the award for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in the film The Other Half.

A complete list of winners follows.

2017 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED DURING LIVE CBC BROADCAST

TORONTO | MONTREAL, March 12, 2017 – Comedian Howie Mandel hosted the 2017 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS live on CBC from the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, where 42 Canadian Screen Awards were presented to winners from across the country, it was announced by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

The night’s top winners were It’s Only the End of the World with 6 wins followed by Race with 4 wins. Tatiana Maslany took home two trophies for her lead performances in television (Orphan Black) and film (The Other Half).

42 Canadian Screen Award winners included eight Academy Special Awards:

Murdoch Mysteries won the Golden Screen Award for TV Drama / Comedy

The Amazing Race Canada won the Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show

Johnny Ma won the Best First Feature for Old Stone sponsored by Telefilm Canada

Just for Laughs was honoured with the Icon Award, presented by comedian Dave Chappelle

Natasha Negovanlis­­ ­­won the Fan’s Choice Award sponsored by American Express

Tantoo Cardinal was honoured with the Earle Grey Award, presented by Tina Keeper

Christopher Plummer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by director Atom Egoyan

Les 3 P’tits Cochons 2 won Cineplex Golden Screen Award for Feature Film

Here is the complete list of winners:

FILM

Best Motion Picture | Meilleur film

It’s Only the End of the World | Juste la fin du monde – Nancy Grant, Sylvain Corbeil, Xavier Dolan

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design | Meilleure direction artistique

Emmanuel Fréchette – Two Lovers and a Bear

Achievement in Cinematography | Meilleures images

André Turpin – It’s Only the End of the World | Juste la fin du monde

Achievement in Costume Design | Meilleurs costumes

Patricia McNeil – Nelly

Achievement in Direction | Meilleure réalisation

Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World | Juste la fin du monde

Achievement in Editing | Meilleur montage

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Current Studios

Richard Comeau – Two Lovers and a Bear

Achievement in Make-Up | Meilleurs maquillages

Sponsor | Commanditaire | M•A•C Cosmetics

Maïna Militza, Denis Vidal – It’s Only the End of the World | Juste la fin du monde

Achievement in Music – Original Score | Meilleure musique originale

Todor Kobakov, Steve London, David Braid – Born to be Blue

Achievement in Music – Original Song | Meilleure chanson originale

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Slaight Music

David Braid – Born to be Blue – “Could Have Been”

Achievement in Overall Sound | Meilleur son d’ensemble

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Deluxe Toronto

Claude La Haye, Luc Boudrias, Pierre-Jules Audet, Patrick Rioux, Nicolas Dallaire – Race

Achievement in Sound Editing | Meilleur montage sonore

Pierre-Jules Audet, Jérôme Décarie, Michelle Cloutier, Stan Sakell, Jean-François Sauvé, Mathieu

Beaudin, François Senneville, Luc Raymond, Jean-Philippe St-Laurent – Race

Achievement in Visual Effects | Meilleurs effets visuels

Sponsor | Commanditaire | SPINVFX

Martin Lipmann, Cynthia Mourou, Benoit Touchette, Jonathan Piché-Delorme, Frédéric Breault –Race

Adapted Screenplay | Meilleure adaptation

Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World | Juste la fin du monde

Original Screenplay | Meilleur scénario

Daniel MacIvor – Weirdos

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role | Interprétation masculine dans un premier rôle

Stephan James – Race

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role | Interprétation masculine dans un rôle de soutien

Vincent Cassel – It’s Only the End of the World | Juste la fin du monde

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role | Interprétation féminine dans un premier rôle

Tatiana Maslany – The Other Half

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role | Interprétation féminine dans un rôle de soutien

Molly Parker – Weirdos

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur long métrage documentaire Ted Rogers

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Rogers Group of Funds

I Am the Blues – Daniel Cross, Bob Moore, Mila Aung-Thwin, Bruce Cowley

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleures images dans un long métrage

documentaire

John Price – I Am the Blues

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur montage dans un long métrage

documentaire

Dave De Carlo – Giants of Africa

Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Hot Docs

This River – Katherena Vermette, Erika MacPherson, Alicia Smith, David Christensen

Best Live Action Short Drama | Meilleur court métrage dramatique

Mutants – Alexandre Dostie, Hany Ouichou, Gabrielle Tougas-Fréchette

Best Animated Short | Meilleur court métrage d’animation

Blind Vaysha – Theodore Ushev, Marc Bertrand

TELEVISION

Best Dramatic Series

Sponsor | Innovate By Day

Orphan Black

Space (Bell Media)

(Temple Street)

David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, John Fawcett, Graeme Manson, Claire Welland, Kerry Appleyard,

Tatiana Maslany, Alex Levine, Peter Mohan

Best Comedy Series

Letterkenny

CraveTV (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Mark Montefiore, Patrick O’Sullivan, Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

Orphan Black

Space (Bell Media)

(Temple Street)

Tatiana Maslany

Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

Schitt’s Creek

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc)

Catherine O’Hara

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role

Kim’s Convenience

CBC (CBC)

(Thunderbird)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

19-2

Bravo (Bell Media)

(Sphere Media Plus)

Adrian Holmes

Best Performance in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series (Individual or

Ensemble)

The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration

CBC (CBC)

(Insight Production Company Ltd.)

Gord Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds

Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr

Documentary Channel (CBC)

(White Pine Pictures)

Patrick Reed, Michelle Shephard, Peter Raymont

Best Sports Host in a Sports Program or Series

Rio 2016

CBC (CBC)

Scott Russell

Best Host in a Variety or Reality/Competition Program or Series

2016 Canadian Screen Awards

CBC (CBC)

(Frank Content)

Norm Macdonald

SPECIAL AWARDS

Academy Icon Award

Just for Laughs

Best First Feature Award, Sponsored by Telefilm Canada

Johnny Ma – Old Stone

Cineplex Golden Screen Award for Feature Film

The 3 Little Pigs 2 | Les 3 p’tits cochons 2

Earle Grey Award

Tantoo Cardinal

Fan’s Choice Award

TBC

Golden Screen Award for TV Drama or Comedy

Murdoch Mysteries

CBC (CBC)

(Shaftesbury)

Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show

The Amazing Race Canada

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Production Company)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Christopher Plummer

Like this: Like Loading...