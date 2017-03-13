MTV Movie & TV Awards Coming – Because we need another Award Show!

After 25 years, MTV today announced it is flipping the script with the newly reimagined “MTV Movie & TV Awards,” the ultimate celebration of young Hollywood’s best WTF to WOW performances across film and TV. The expanded show will air LIVE from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Host, nominations, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. Hmmm…. I may have to fly out to La La Land for this.

“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV. “The new ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

Additionally, in the lead up to the live show on Sunday, May 7, fans on-the-ground will be treated to the inaugural “Movie & Television Festival.” Live musical acts, special guests and food will transform the area outside of The Shrine Auditorium into a massive, daylong party. The afternoon will culminate with attendees being treated to a front row spot for viewing celebrity red carpet arrivals for the evening’s main event. Ticketing details and a full list of performers will be announced at a later date.

For her second consecutive year, Casey Patterson will serve as Executive Producer with MTV’s Garrett English for the “2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Melanie Block is Executive in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut serves as Co-Executive Producer and Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music Talent.

Official sponsors of the “2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards” include Always®, Diamond Producers Association™, Taco Bell® and Toyota.

