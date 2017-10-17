WWE #13 To Feature Samoa Joe!

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe makes his comics debut in WWE #13 – where he teams up with writer Michael Kingston and artist Michel Mulipola to tell the behind the scenes story of how he first joined Monday Night RAW.

Covers will be created by Dan Mora (main), with variant covers by Adam Riches, Brent Schoonover and Adam X Vass

WWE #13 will be on sale in January 2018.

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe Makes His Debut in BOOM! Studios’ WWE Comics

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (October 17, 2017) – BOOM! Studios and WWE today announced that January’s WWE #13 will feature the WWE comic book writing debut of WWE Superstar Samoa Joe in a story co-written by Michael Kingston (Headlocked) and illustrated by Michel Mulipola (Headlocked). Samoa Joe and Kingston’s story will go behind the scenes of how the Superstar first joined Monday Night RAW. WWE #13 will also contain a story by writer Kevin Panetta (Zodiac Starforce) and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) about this year’s Festival of Friendship featuring Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

“As a lifelong comic book fan, it’s a thrill to partner with BOOM! Studios on the official WWE comic book series and tell the true story behind my journey to WWE,” says WWE Superstar Samoa Joe. “Ever wonder how Triple H really convinced me to make the jump? Now you’ll get the real story, from me and my incredible co-writer Michael Kingston.”

The announcement comes after BOOM! Studios and WWE recently revealed that WWE Superstar AJ Styles will make his WWE comics writing debut in WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Special, also arriving in comic shops in January 2018.

The main cover for WWE #13 is illustrated by Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), with variant covers by Adam Riches (Street Fighter X G.I. Joe), Brent Schoonover (Generations: Captain Marvel & Captain Mar-Vell), and Adam X Vass (BOOM! Box 2015 Mix Tape).

“Monday Night RAW has been the place where some of the most exciting, shocking, and hilarious moments in WWE history have taken place, and we’re so happy to take a ride down memory lane with this special issue,” says Chris Rosa, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios.

Print copies of WWE #13 will be available for sale in January 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like comiXology, iBooks, and Google Play, or on the BOOM! Studios app.

BOOM! Studios launched its WWE line of comics in November 2016, drawing acclaim from critics and fans alike, with Bleacher Report recently declaring, “BOOM! Studios has clearly figured out the winning formula to melding the worlds of WWE and comic books.” The first graphic novel collection of the series, WWE Vol. 1: Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim., was recently released in comic shops and bookstores worldwide.

For continuing news on WWE #13 and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

