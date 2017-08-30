Why Don’t You Want Kids Clip: mother!

Uninvited guests test a couple’s relationship in Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.
A new clip showcases Michelle Pfeiffer as one of the ‘guests’ asking Jennifer Lawrence’s character about children – a subject that shouldn’t be so… creepy!
mother! will be in theaters on September 15th.
youllneveranswerthedooragain.com
directed by: darren aronofsky
starring: jennifer lawrence, javier bardem, ed harris and michelle pfeiffer
written by: darren aronofsky
a couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. from filmmaker darren aronofsky (black swan, requiem for a dream), mother! stars jennifer lawrence, javier bardem, ed harris and michelle pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.
