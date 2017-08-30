Gene Simmons’ Dominatrix Returns in Hellbent in Leathers!

When an asset goes missing in Hawaii, Dominique is enlisted to go undercover into the world illegal arms and aloha.

That’s not exactly what she finds when she gets there (and how does this connect to Zipper: Cosmic Jungle #1?).

Pre-orders for Gene Simmons’ Dominatrix: Hellbent in Leathers are being taken now.

GENE SIMMONS’ DOMINATRIX RETURNS IN HELLBENT IN HEELS AT ARCANA

T&A meets intrigue and all out action in the land of Aloha in the latest installment.

VANCOUVER, CA – August 29, 2017 – Arcana is thrilled to announce the return of Gene Simmons’ Dominatrix! Last seen in the pages of Zipper vs Dominatrix: The Slave Trade, Dominique she is drawn back into the world of intrigue and action in the pages of DOMINATRIX: HELLBENT IN HEELS, available for pre-order now through Diamond from Arcana Studio – SEP171171.

Written by Erik Hendrix (Zipper vs Dominatrix: The Slave Trade, The Steam Engines of Oz, Deadly Harvest) with interior art by Kewber Baal (Dynamite Comics Kiss, Green Hornet: Reign of the Demon, Army of Darkness: Furious Road), expect a snowball of action and intrigue through this series culminating in… well, you just have to see…

Be sure to pre-order it from your local shop, add it to your pull list, and keep an eye out for something coming next month – Zipper: Cosmic Jungle Issue One! Don’t tell anyone, but there’s a secret connection between these two books…. Shhhhh….

GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX: HELLBENT IN HEELS #1

DIAMOND CODE: SEP171171

CREATED BY: GENE SIMMONS

WRITTEN BY: ERIK HENDRIX

ART BY: KEWBER BAAL

COVER ART BY: FERNANDO GONI

COVER PRICE: $2.95

DESCRIPTION: From the mind of Gene Simmons, rock legend and media icon, be prepared to turn another cheek with Dominatrix. When an asset goes missing in Hawaii, Dominique is enlisted to go undercover into the world illegal arms and aloha. When investigating thugs and guns, the last thing she expects to find are extra-dimensional threats! Polish the vinyl, pucker up, and get ready for an @$$ kicking. You’ll thank us later.

