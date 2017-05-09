Who Needs Brunch? SundanceTV Announces The Ultimate Mother’s Day Marathon!

This Mother’s Day SundanceTV is giving Sunday Brunch a run for its money with The Ultimate Mother’s Day Marathon.

SUNDANCE TV CELEBRATES MOTHER’S DAY WITH THE “ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY MARATHON” FEATURING “THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW” AND FOUR FEMALE CENTRIC FILMS BEGINNING SUNDAY, MAY 14 AT 6AM ET/ 5AM CT

SundanceTV celebrates Mother’s Day with its “Ultimate Mother’s Day Marathon,” beginning Sunday, May 14th at 6 AM ET/5 AM CT. The programming event will feature back-to-back episodes of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in addition to four films that tug at the heartstrings or bring a smile to one’s face.

The “Ultimate Mother’s Day Marathon” begins with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” created by James L. Brooks, in celebration of Moore’s life’s work. Immediately following is Susan Sarandon’s Golden Globe® nominated performance in the heartwarming family film Stepmom, and Jane Fonda in the comedy Monster-in-Law alongside Jennifer Lopez. The day-long programming event is rounded out by two heartwarming romantic comedies, Sweet Home Alabama starring Reese Witherspoon and the network premiere of Jennifer Lawrence’s Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

Below, please find the schedule for SundanceTV’s “Ultimate Mother’s Day Marathon”:

Sunday, May 14th

The Mary Tyler Moore Show at 6:00AM ET/5:00AM CT

Newly single Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) moves to a studio apartment in Minneapolis after leaving her fiancé of two years. With help of her sass, Mary finds work as an associate producer of the Six O’ Clock News where her boss Lou Grant (Edward Asner) looks to her to solve newsroom problems. Throughout the series, Mary searches for romance with help from her neighbor Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper), but finds that happiness lies in finding herself.

Stepmom at 12:00PM ET/1:00PM CT

After divorcing his ex-wife Jackie Harrison (Susan Sarandon), Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to ask his significantly younger girlfriend Isabel Kelly (Julia Roberts) for her hand in marriage. At first, Jackie and Luke’s children Anna (Jena Malone) and Ben (Liam Aiken) maintain loyalty to Jackie, but when Jackie is diagnosed with a terminal disease their feelings towards Isabel begin to change in unexpected ways.

Directed by Chris Columbus, 1998

Monster-in-Law at 3:00PM ET/2:00PM CT

After years of looking for Mr. Right, Charlotte (Jennifer Lopez) meets Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan), and is instantly smitten. While Kevin seems to be the man of Charlotte’s dreams, she finds that her soon to be mother in law Viola (Jane Fonda), is the woman of her nightmares.

Directed by Robert Luketic, 2005

Sweet Home Alabama at 5:30PM ET/4:30PM CT

New York fashion designer Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) finds herself engaged to the city’s most eligible bachelor Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey). While Melanie has reinvented herself in her new city, her past holds many secrets including her husband back home Jake (Josh Lucas), who refuses to divorce her. Determined to end the relationship for good, Melanie heads back to Alabama only to find herself caught in a love triangle between her estranged and current lovers.

Directed by Andy Tennant, 2002

Silver Linings Playbook at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT *Network Premiere*

After losing both his job and wife, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) is forced to move back in with his parents (Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver) after his stay at a mental institution. In an attempt to rebuild his life, Pat meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) and they each work to help each other achieve their individual goals. But as Pat’s relationship progresses with Tiffany, they are forced to reevaluate their own goals.

Directed by David O. Russell, 2012

