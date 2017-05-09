Few Things Are More Beautiful Trailer: The Mist!

A family that has suffered a brutal crime is at the heart of Spike’s new series based on Stephen King’s The Mist – as they deal with the aftermath, a strange mist rolls in, cutting them and the town off from anyone and anywhere else.

The first trailer is atmospheric and more than a little graphic (think blood not sex).

The Mist premieres on Thursday, June 22nd.

A sneak peek at some of the horrors and destruction that lies inside “The Mist.” Premieres Thursday, June 22nd on Spike. Subscribe for more of “The Mist”: spke.co/1pmVCvW

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down. THE MIST stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Washington, Jr. and Frances Conroy.

