Who Ever Made a Difference By Being Like Everyone Else Trailer: The Greatest Showman!

Once upon a time it was every child’s greatest dream to run away and join the circus. Now, circuses are almost extinct, but their stories remain exotic and exciting.

20th Century Fox’s The Greatest Showman is based on the life and achievements of P.T. Barnum – founder possibly the greatest circus there ever was.

The first trailer for this three-ring extravaganza that stars Hugh Jackman as Pt. Barnum is now available to screen. The Greatest Showman opens on December 20th.

The #GreatestShowman? is the greatest holiday movie of the season. Watch the new trailer now!

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and featuring original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Step inside the magical world of P.T. Barnum and experience the birth of show business.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

