FOX Sets New Taraji P. Henson’s White Hot Holidays and Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas for December!

FOX has set a second Taraji P. Henson’s White Hot Holidays and a new Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas for broadcast in December.

Henson’s guests on her second holiday special will include: Fergie, Ciara, DJ Khaled, Leslie Odom Jr., Chaka Khan, Faith Evans, Jussie Smollett, Salt-N-Pepa and Ying Yang Twins.

Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas will feature: Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX.

The specials will air back-to-back on Thursday, December 14th, beginning at 8/7C.

ALL-NEW “TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS” AND

A BRAND-NEW, HOLIDAY-THEMED “SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO: CHRISTMAS” TO AIR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, ON FOX

Fergie, Ciara, DJ Khaled, Leslie Odom Jr., Chaka Khan, Faith Evans, Jussie Smollett, Salt-N-Pepa and Ying Yang Twins to Appear on TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS; Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX to Perform on SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO: CHRISTMAS

FOX gets festive with a night of holiday programming Thursday, Dec. 14, featuring the return of TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS and a brand-new, holiday-themed SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO: CHRISTMAS.

The night kicks off with EMPIRE’s Taraji P. Henson returning to host TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The special will feature renditions of holiday classics performed by artists including Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins. The holiday extravaganza will also feature appearances by DJ Khaled, Taye Diggs, Jay Pharoah, Method Man, Tituss Burgess and Niecy Nash, among other surprise guests and performances.

Following TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS, the celebration will continue with SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO: CHRISTMAS (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), hosted by Steve Harvey. Featured in the episode will be some of the nation’s top musical acts offering renditions of their favorite Christmas songs, including performances by Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX. Along with the well-known acts, the show will showcase Apollo’s legendary long-running, live talent competition – which provides a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform in front of the toughest audience in the world. The Apollo audience is famed as one of entertainment’s most boisterous and brutally honest and those contestants who don’t win over the crowd risk being booed off the stage. Additionally, actress, recording artist and TV personality Adrienne Houghton (“The Real”) will co-host the all-new holiday-themed episode.

TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment, Taraji P. Henson, Jane Mun, Greg Sills and Vincent Cirrincione.

SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO is executive-produced by Jim Roush and Chris Wagner for the Roush-Wagner Company. Reginald Hudlin and James McKinlay also are executive producers and serve as showrunners. Don Weiner is an executive producer and directing the series. Jonelle Procope serves as an executive producer for the Apollo Theater and Michael Antinoro serves as an executive producer for IMG.

