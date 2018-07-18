When Do I Get to Steal Something Trailer: Robin Hood!

Robin of Loxley returns from the Crusades to find his home now ruled by an evil man. With training by his Moorish former commander, he sets out to right things.

Robin Hood opens on November 21st.

Robin Hood – In theaters November 21, 2018. Starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan.

Summit Entertainment presents, an Appian Way production, a Safehouse Pictures production, in association with Thunder Roads Films.

