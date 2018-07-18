Fun Going In, Hell Getting Out Trailer: Hell Fest!

A masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show.
Hell Fest opens on September 28th.
DIRECTED BY:
Gregory Plotkin (Get Out, Happy Death Day)
WRITTEN BY:
Seth M. Sherwood (Leatherface, London Has Fallen), Blair Butler (Polaroid, The Whole Ten Yards) from a story by William Penick & Chris Sey
PRODUCED BY:
Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, Hunters), Tucker Tooley (Masterminds, The Space Between Us)
CAST:
Amy Forsyth (Rise, Channel Zero), Reign Edwards (The Bold and The Beautiful, MacGyver), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, Scream: The TV Series)