Fun Going In, Hell Getting Out Trailer: Hell Fest!

A masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show.

Hell Fest opens on September 28th.

DIRECTED BY:

Gregory Plotkin (Get Out, Happy Death Day)

WRITTEN BY:

Seth M. Sherwood (Leatherface, London Has Fallen), Blair Butler (Polaroid, The Whole Ten Yards) from a story by William Penick & Chris Sey

PRODUCED BY:

Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, Hunters), Tucker Tooley (Masterminds, The Space Between Us)

CAST:

Amy Forsyth (Rise, Channel Zero), Reign Edwards (The Bold and The Beautiful, MacGyver), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, Scream: The TV Series)

