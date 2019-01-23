WGN America Renews Canadian Detective Series Carter!

Carter revolves around Harley Carter, the star of a hit detective TV show, who decides he needs a break from Hollywood and returns to his northern hometown where he quickly discovers that his years of playing a fictional detective come in handy when he finds himself immersed in real-life mysteries.

A second season of the comedic procedural has been ordered by WGN America and Canada’s CTV. Season two details follow.

WGN AMERICA, SONY PICTURES TELEVISION AND CANADA’S CTV PICK UP CARTER FOR SEASON TWO

Los Angeles, CA (January 23, 2019) – WGN America, Sony Pictures Television’s networks, and Canada’s CTV announced today the renewal of the comedic procedural series Carter for a second season, starring Jerry O’Connell (Billions), Sydney Poitier Heartsong (Chicago P.D.) and Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black). Andy Berman (Psych, Rosewood) joins Carter as Showrunner and Executive Producer for its sophomore season, which will return to North Bay, Ontario to commence production this spring. Series creator Garry Campbell (Kids in The Hall, MADtv) returns as an executive producer and writer on the series.

“Carter and Jerry O’Connell are beloved by viewers and critics alike,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “This show is the perfect mix of procedural drama and witty comedy, and we look forward to seeing how its story further unfolds.”

Carter revolves around Harley Carter (O’Connell), the star of a hit detective TV show, who decides he needs a break from Hollywood and returns to his northern hometown where he quickly discovers that his years of playing a fictional detective come in handy when he finds himself immersed in real-life mysteries. In season two, Carter plants roots as a celebrity PI and doubles down on his fame in a world where life continues to imitate TV. But Carter will discover that the toughest cases to solve are personal ones when he finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with his best friend and her new boss, where the stakes are winner takes all.

The series was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television (SPT) for AXN in Spain, Latin America, Brazil, Japan, Central Europe and Russia; and by CTV in Canada. The series is distributed by SPT worldwide, excluding Canada. In the U.S., Carter aired on WGN America as its most-watched original series in 2018. In Canada, Carter made CTV’s sister channel, Bravo, the #1 specialty channel in its timeslot. Carter has also been a boon to AXN around the world. For example, it has been a success across Europe, reaching 6.5 million total viewers in 2018.

“Carter is the perfect counter-balance to the darker, more serialized fare we are commissioning and buying around the world,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP, Programming and Production for Sony Pictures Television Networks. “Jerry O’Connell is a force of nature and we couldn’t be more excited to produce an even bigger, funnier, elevated second season for our fans around the world.”

“Partnering with strong global players to produce content that works both at home and abroad is foundational to our original production strategy, and Carter ticks all those boxes,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We are thrilled to work with the team at Sony and WGN America, our partners at Amaze, and this brilliant cast to bring fans more Harley Carter.”

Carter is produced by Amaze Film + Television, executive produced by the company’s Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther (Call Me Fitz, Saint Ralph) as well as Campbell, Berman and series star O’Connell.

