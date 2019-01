USA Network has announced, via Twitter, that its long-running legal drama Suits will return later this year for it ninth and final season.

#Suits has been renewed! Join us for the ninth and final season of Suits, later this year. https://t.co/A3FdQVfYyh pic.twitter.com/2CsJHKNmtn — Suits (@Suits_USA) January 23, 2019

Like this: Like Loading...