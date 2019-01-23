Clean Up Your Act Trailer: The Beach Bum!

Matthew McConaughey stars as Moondog in Harmony Korine’s new comedy,The Beach Bum. He’s a free spirit who lives for a good time – sometimes at the expense of not necessarily keeping to the law.

The new trailer for The Beach Bum shows Moondog’s life of excess – and a judge warning him to straighten out or face jail time (which he seemingly ignores).

The Beach Bum will be in theaters on March 29th.

THE BEACH BUM [Official Red Band Trailer] – In Theaters March 29, 2019

The new comedy from Harmony Korine. #TheBeachBum

THE BEACH BUM follows the outrageous misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious burnout who only knows how to live life by his own rules. Complete with an all-star cast including Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence and Jonah Hill, THE BEACH BUM is the wildly original and subversive new comedy from writer/director Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers).

