We’re Out of Sugar Trailer: Top Gear Premieres In March!

Top Gear returns to BBC America on Saturday, March 3rd (10:30/9:30C) then slides into its regular timeslot the next day, Sunday, March 4th (8/7C).

The trailer for the new season can only be described as pedal to the metal whimsy.

TOP GEAR TO PREMIERE MARCH 3 ON BBC AMERICA

ALL-NEW TRAILER RELEASED TODAY

New York – February 8, 2018 – Announced today, Top Gear, with hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid, will premiere at a special date and time, Saturday, March 3 at 10:30/9:30c on BBC AMERICA, following the seventh episode of Planet Earth: Blue Planet II.

The following day, Sunday March 4, Top Gear will air its second episode in its regular weekly time slot, Sundays at 8/7c on BBC AMERICA.

This season on Top Gear, six hour-long episodes see the team confronting the big issues: building the world’s fastest tractor, tackling America’s Wild West in shiny new V8 sports cars, attempting to land a NASA research plane in a muscle car, and much more besides. Filmed in locations including Japan, the U.S, Italy and er…just-outside-of-Guildford, expect Top Gear’s trademark array of stunning photography, state-of-the-art supercars, celebrity guests and a healthy disrespect for presenter safety.

Top Gear joins BBCA’s current programming slate which includes: Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, airing Saturdays at 9/8c; Thursday Night Darts: Premier League 2018, airing Thursdays at 10/9c; The Graham Norton Show, airing Fridays at 10/9c; and Killing Eve, which premieres April 8 at 8/7c.

