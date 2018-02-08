MCU Stars Gather for Iconic Class Photo; Marvel Launches Fan Sweepstakes!

Marvel Studios began celebrations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s tenth anniversary with a get together for a reception and class photo.

Plus, the studio launched the Marvel 10-Year Sweepstakes – which will take place across social media and last for five weeks, from February 8 to March 15. Each week of the sweepstakes features a different Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Fans can post a photo of themselves on Twitter or Instagram and/or tweet their favorite personal memory from the film of the week using the film hashtag and #Marvel10YearSweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win.

MARVEL STUDIOS KICKS OFF THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

ICONIC “CLASS PHOTO” UNVEILED FEATURING TALENT & FILMMAKERS FROM THE LAST DECADE OF MARVEL STUDIOS’ FILMS

Marvel 10-Year Sweepstakes Launches Today for More Fan Fun

On October 7th, 2017 a group of more than 80 actors and filmmakers all came together in secret in Atlanta, Georgia, on the set of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" to memorialize the last ten years with a photo and to celebrate the accomplishments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On October 7th, 2017 a group of more than 80 actors and filmmakers all came together in secret in Atlanta, Georgia, on the set of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” to memorialize the last ten years with a photo and to celebrate the accomplishments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s the photo:

An impressive group of Super Hero talent assembled, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Sean Gunn, Hannah John-Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Michael Peña, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Frank Grillo, Letitia Wright, Laurence Fishburne, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Stan, Ty Simpkins, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Wong, Michael Rooker, Vin Diesel, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeff Goldblum.

Filmmakers from the past 10 years of MCU film joined the festivities, including Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stan Lee, Scott Derrickson, Trinh Tran, Alan Taylor, Brad Winderbaum, Louis Letterier, Jon Watts, Sarah Finn, James Gunn, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Joss Whedon, David Grant, Mitchell Bell, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jeffrey Ford, Peyton Reed, Jonathan Schwartz, Stephen Broussard, Ryan Coogler, Jeremy Latcham, Nate Moore, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Taika Waititi, Erik Carroll, Ryan Meinerding and Craig Kyle.

Each week, a drawing will take place and a winner will be selected. The weekly winner will receive the Ultimate Marvel Fan prize package, including Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” set visit; Marvel Studios visit and tour; tickets to Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere; all transportation and lodging; and more. Full prize details, information on how to enter and official sweepstakes rules can be found at: www.marvel.com/10YearSweepstakes

Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary begins with the release of “Avengers: Infinity War” and covers an impressive decade of Marvel Studios’ blockbusters released from 2008 through the “Avengers” untitled film in 2019. In celebration of the anniversary, fans can expect exclusive consumer products and collectibles, along with much more in the coming months.

Marvel Studios’ unprecedented success over the last ten years is reflected in its cumulative box-office receipts of over $13.5 billion worldwide. Legions of fans—both old and new—have enjoyed the live-action exploits of favorite Marvel Super Heroes in films that express the unique vision and creativity of the filmmakers, and deliver spectacle and thrilling action with relatable characters.

