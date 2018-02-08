Someone’s Wise Tonight Trailer: This Close!

This Close,” created, written, and starring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both deaf actors, explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged, and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé – and suffering serious writers’ block.

This Close, debuts on SundanceNow exclusively in the U.S. on Valentine’s Day – Wednesday, February 14.

SUNDANCE NOW’S NEW ORIGINAL DRAMEDY, “THIS CLOSE,” PREMIERES THIS VALENTINE’S DAY, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

Ensemble Cast Includes Zach Gilford, Cheryl Hines, Colt Prattes and Marlee Matlin as Recurring Guest Stars

Award-winning Filmmaker Andrew Ahn Directs the Groundbreaking Straight-to-Series Dramedy Created by Stars Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman

Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium video streaming service will debut its new original relationship dramedy, “This Close,” exclusively in the U.S. on Valentine’s Day – Wednesday, February 14. “This Close,” created, written, and starring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both deaf actors, explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged, and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé.

Comprised of six, 30-minute episodes, “This Close” touches on universal and relatable themes of love and friendship and, in addition to Stern and Feldman, features a talented ensemble cast of recurring guest stars including Zach Gilford who plays Danny, Kate’s (Stern) fiancé; Cheryl Hines as Stella, a PR maven and Kate’s boss; Colt Prattes as Ryan, Michael’s (Feldman) ex; and Marlee Matlin as Michael’s mother, Annie, a recovering alcoholic trying to reconnect with her son. Sundance Now also announced the series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Andrew Ahn (Spa Night) who also serves as an executive producer.

In addition to Andrew Ahn, “This Close” is Executive Produced by Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa for Killer Films, Mary Pat Bentel and Paul Young, along with Stern and Feldman. Super Deluxe serves as the studio for the Sundance Now Original production, with Super Deluxe’s Senior Vice President of Television Development Winnie Kemp overseeing production.

To stream all Sundance Now content via web, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast, visit SundanceNow.com and sign up for a free trial.

Like this: Like Loading...