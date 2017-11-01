Voting Now Open for Two Major American Music Awards!

The 2017 American Music Awards (ABC, Sunday, November 19, at 8/7C) has opened voting for New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Voting takes place until one hour into the live broadcast.

Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston and music from “The Bodyguard” with a performance in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, which falls on the same week as the awards ceremony.

Selena Gomez, will treat fans to the world television premiere of her brand new single, Wolves.

dick clark productions and ABC, in conjunction with T-Mobile and Comcast’s Xfinity, today announced voting is now open for New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity at the “2017 American Music Awards.” The American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Fans can vote for New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile and Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity 100 times per day, per category, per voting platform.

Fans can vote for all awards via web at billboard.com/amas and theamas.com/vote, and on Twitter. To vote on Twitter, fans should simply post a tweet that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet. Note that for Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity, Twitter votes must include the name or Twitter handle of the first artist credited on the song (The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Maroon 5, The Weeknd). For all other American Music Award categories, fans can vote once per day, via one or both of the methods mentioned above.

Nominees for New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile:

• James Arthur

• Niall Horan

• Julia Michaels

• Post Malone

• Rae Sremmurd

Nominees for Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity:

• The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey “Closer”

• DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m the One”

• Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

• Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar “Don’t Wanna Know”

• The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

The American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show, where music enthusiasts watch their favorite artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and recordbreakers in the contemporary music scene. The “2017 American Music Awards” will celebrate 45 years of music live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

As previously announced, music legend, Diana Ross, will take the stage for a rare performance at the “2017 American Music Awards” and will be honored with the “American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.” Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston and music from “The Bodyguard” with a performance in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, which falls on the same week as the awards ceremony. Additionally, multiplatinum pop superstar, Selena Gomez, will treat fans to the world television premiere of her brand new single, “Wolves.”

Nominations for the “2017 American Music Awards” were announced last month. Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tied with five nominations each, while Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each. Additionally, Keith Urban earned three nominations, and Rihanna and Halsey earned two nominations each.

The Artist of the Year nominees are Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran. Voting for Artist of the Year will close on Thursday, November 16, at 8:59:59 p.m. PST. Voting for all other editorial categories closes on Monday, November 13, at 8:59:59 a.m. PST.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The eligibility period for the “2017 American Music Awards” was September 9, 2016, to September 14, 2017.

Sponsors for the “2017 American Music Awards” include Comcast’s Xfinity and T-Mobile. Media partners include Cumulus Media/ Westwood One and Music Choice.

The “2017 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan are executive producers. Larry Klein, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are producers.

