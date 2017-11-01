FX Sets Premiere Date for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!

The second season of American Crime Story – The Assassination on Gianni Versace – has a premiere date.

Second Installment of The Acclaimed, Award-Winning Limited Series Will Premiere on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT on FX

LOS ANGELES, November 1, 2017 – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the second installment of the acclaimed, award-winning limited series, will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT, it was announced today.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan and Tom Rob Smith are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

