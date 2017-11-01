CBS Tweaks Schedule: Adds Man with a Plan, Subtracts Me, Myself & I!

CBS is tweaking its schedule, setting the season two premiere of Man with a Plan for Monday, November 13th (8:30/7:30C); bumping 9JKL to Mondays (9:30/8:30C) beginning November 6th, and taking Me, Myself & I off the schedule.

The revised CBS Monday night schedule follows.

SECOND SEASON OF “MAN WITH A PLAN” TO PREMIERE

MONDAY, NOV. 13 ON CBS

CBS announced today the comedy series MAN WITH A PLAN starring Matt LeBlanc will premiere its second season Monday, Nov. 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Freshman comedy 9JKL moves to 9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT on Nov. 6. ME, MYSELF & I will return to the schedule at a later date.

CBS Monday, Nov. 6

8:00-8:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9:00 PM

THE BIG BANG THEORY (rebroadcast)

9:00-9:30 PM

SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10:00 PM

9JKL (NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION

CBS Monday, Effective Nov. 13

8:00-8:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9:00 PM

MAN WITH A PLAN (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM

SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10:00 PM

9JKL

10:00-11:00 PM

SCORPION

About MAN WITH A PLAN

MAN WITH A PLAN stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley and Matt Cook. Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien are executive producers for CBS Television Studio

Like this: Like Loading...