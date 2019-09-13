VIZ Media Takes First Original – Seis Manos – Series to Netflix!

VIZ Media – home to manga hits like My Hero Academia and Death Note and anime hits like the Pokemon series – has announced that its first original series, Seis Manos, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 5th.

The voice cast includes Mike Colter, Danny Trejo and Aislinn Derbez. Seis Manos was developed and produced with Powerhouse Animation Studios (Castlevania). Check out the opening credits and a martial arts sequence below.

SEIS MANOS DEBUTS WORLDWIDE ON NETFLIX OCTOBER 3rd

VIZ Media’s First Original Anime Series Delivers Intense Action, Original Storytelling And A Star-Studded Cast

San Francisco, CA, September 12, 2019 – VIZ Media, LLC, Netflix, Inc. and Powerhouse Animation Studios announced that the anime series SEIS MANOS will launch globally on Netflix on Thursday, October 3rd.

All eight episodes will premiere with English and Spanish audio and multiple subtitled language options. SEIS MANOS is VIZ Media’s first original animated property and was developed and produced with Powerhouse Animation Studios (Frederator Studios CASTLEVANIA).

Set in Mexico in the 1970’s, SEIS MANOS centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federale to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered in their tiny border town.

SEIS MANOS features a notable voice cast highlighted by Aislinn Derbez (La Casa de las Flores) as Isabela, Mike Colter (Luke Cage) as Brister, Jonny Cruz (Overwatch) as Jesus, Angelica Vale (Jane The Virgin) as Garcia, Vic Chao (Mortal Kombat X) as Chiu, and Danny Trejo (Machete) as El Balde.

“SEIS MANOS offers the very best in storytelling and action, with an incredible voice cast and a unique Latin American storyline rarely seen in animation,” says Brad Woods, Chief Marketing Officer, VIZ Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Powerhouse to share this incredible new series with fans.”

The series is a co-production between Viz Media and Powerhouse, and will stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix. SEIS MANOS was co-created by Powerhouse Animation Studios CEO Brad Graeber (Supervising Producer, Frederator Studios CASTLEVANIA) and writer Alvaro Rodriguez (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series). Noted screenwriter Daniel Dominguez (Oishi High School Battle, Captain Underpants) is an additional writer on the series, which is directed by Willis Bulliner (Agents of Mayhem).

For information on anime, manga and other titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...