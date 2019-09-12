FX Taking Alex Garland Limited Series DEVS to New York Comic Con!

FX will be taking Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) limited series DEVS to New York Comic Con 2019.

Creator Garland, Excutive Producer Allon Reich and cast members Sonoya Mizuno, Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman and Alison Pill will take part in the Panel.

FX’s DEVS Coming to New York Comic-Con

DEVS Will Present an Exclusive First Look at Alex Garland’s Television Debut

October 5 Panel Discussion Will Include Creator Alex Garland, Executive Producer Allon Reich and Cast Sonoya Mizuno, Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman and Alison Pill

First Image Also Released Today From the Eight-Episode Limited Series Set to Premiere on FX in 2020

LOS ANGELES, September 12, 2019 – FX will offer an exclusive first look at its upcoming limited series DEVS at New York Comic-Con on October 5. Visionary screenwriter/director/filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) and cast will offer an exclusive sneak peek and must-see conversation about this electrifying new limited series, set to premiere on FX in 2020. FX today has also released the first image from the highly anticipated project which features Sonoya Mizuno as "Lily Chan."

DEVS – New York Comic-Con Panel

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Participants: Alex Garland (Writer/Director/Executive Producer), Allon Reich (Executive Producer), Sonoya Mizuno (“Lily”), Jin Ha (“Jamie”), Cailee Spaeny (“Lyndon”), Karl Glusman (“Sergei”) and Alison Pill (“Katie”).

DEVS is a high-tech suspense thriller about a young software engineer who investigates the secretive development division of her employer, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

Garland will executive produce DEVS along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch of Scott Rudin Productions with whom he partnered on the Academy Award®-winning Ex Machina and acclaimed feature film Annihilation. The series is produced by FX Productions.

