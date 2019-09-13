Misery Comes to Hulu’s Castle Rock Trailer!

Hulu has released a trailer for the second season of its creepy original series based on the the world of Stephen King, Castle Rock. This season is built around two warring clans and the arrival of Annie Wilkes in town (and King fans know what means…).

Castle Rock premieres on October 23rd.

TEASER: J.J. Abrams and Stephen King’s “Castle Rock”

Check out the first teaser for the new season of Hulu Original Castle Rock. Season two stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan. Castle Rock premieres Wednesday, Oct. 23, only on Hulu.

Synopsis: In season two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories (Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption) are set in there. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that unites King’s themes and worlds, and brings together the author’s most iconic and beloved characters.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...