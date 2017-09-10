Video Games: Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Giveaway!

What up my fine readers. Sorry it’s been awhile since I’ve posted, I’ve been focusing on the YouTube channel. I don’t do many contests anymore, but when I do, I like to go big. The wonderful folks at Activision has given us 5 copies of Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition (valued at $100 each!) to give away! The code is available for Playstation only. This is a quick contest, winners will be selected, Monday, September 11th. Again, digital codes provided by Activision. Hit the jump for contest rules.

Contest Rules

Deadline – Monday, September 11, 2017

Subscribe to YouTube Channel (youtube.com/MichelleAlexandria)

Like the Video

Subscribe to Twitter (twitter.com/eclipsemagazine)

Leave a comment on the Twitter Account, I will DM the winners via Twitter, Monday, Sept 11, 2017 at 5pm EST.

If you don’t win this, don’t worry, I’m hoping to get some codes for Call of Duty: WWII when that drops in November and I’m thinking about giving away my Nvidia Shield.

Contest Announcement

Opening Cut Scenes