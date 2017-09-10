Video Games

Video Games: Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Giveaway!

Leave a comment

What up my fine readers. Sorry it’s been awhile since I’ve posted, I’ve been focusing on the YouTube channel.  I don’t do many contests anymore, but when I do, I like to go big.  The wonderful folks at Activision has given us 5 copies of Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition (valued at $100 each!) to give away! The code is available for Playstation only.  This is a quick contest, winners will be selected, Monday, September 11th.  Again, digital codes provided by Activision. Hit the jump for contest rules.

Contest Rules

If you don’t win this, don’t worry, I’m hoping to get some codes for Call of Duty: WWII when that drops in November and I’m thinking about giving away my Nvidia Shield.

Contest Announcement

Opening Cut Scenes

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply