Danny Trejo’s Next Life – Chef!

This past weekend I had the pleasure to attend the Los Angeles Times “The Taste” which took place over Labor Day Weekend at the famous Paramount Studios Backlot. The weekend was filled with cooking demonstrations, LA restaurants presenting a variety of foods, wineries, special cocktails and a very special appearances by Actor Danny Trejo of Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Cantina, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts being interviewed by L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold.

Danny Trejo has appeared in numerous Hollywood films, often as villains and antiheroes. His films include Heat, Con Air, and Desperado, the latter with frequent collaborator Robert Rodriguez. Trejo is perhaps most recognized as the character Machete, originally developed by Rodriguez for the Spy Kids series of movies and later expanded into Trejo’s own series of films aimed at a more adult audience. He has appeared in TV shows such as Breaking Bad, The X-Files, and Sons of Anarchy. He also appeared in the spoof movie Delta Farce as the killer Carlos Santana who in the movie keeps getting mistaken for the musician.

This was definitely a surprise treat.