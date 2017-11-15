Video Games: Batman: The Telltale Series Comes to the Switch!

I always thought the Telltale series of games would be great on the Nintendo Switch. I can now test this theory. Batman: The Telltale series will be hitting the Nintendo Switch, November 17th. I played the game on the PS4 Pro and loved it, so I’ll be revisiting it this weekend. I really wish they released both the first game and the 2nd one in one mega disk or at least at the same time. The first Batman game is already over a year old and I don’t own the 2nd one. Grrr… However the folks at Telltale threw a switch code for this one my way.

Batman – The Telltale Series gives players the opportunity to role-play as both Bruce Wayne and Batman in a fresh take on Batman canon. In the series’ opening episode, ‘Realm of Shadows,’ Bruce Wayne is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his identity when he discovers his father was in fact a ruthless crime boss. As both Bruce and Batman, players must negotiate harsh political turmoil and prevent Gotham City from descending into chaos while digging into the truth about the Wayne family’s sordid past.

Batman – The Telltale Series was praised by fans and critics alike, with The Verge proclaiming it’s “among Telltale’s best work to date” while emphasizing “it’s not just Batman, it’s your Batman.” Game Informer called it “one of the best experiences by Telltale in recent memory, period” while Heavy.com wrote that Telltale “truly knocked it out of the park.” Digital Spy deemed it “the freshest Dark Knight take we’ve seen in years,” which io9 echoed, calling Telltale’s Batman “video games’ best Bruce Wayne ever.” Rendered to look like a living, breathing comic book, Telltale’s vision of Batman features an award-winning cast of talent, including Troy Baker in the role of Bruce Wayne, Travis Willingham as Harvey Dent, Erin Yvette as Vicki Vale, Enn Reitel as Alfred Pennyworth, Murphy Guyer as Lieutenant James Gordon, Richard McGonagle as Carmine Falcone, Jason Spisak as Oswald Cobblepot, Dave Fennoy as Lucius Fox, Anthony Ingruber as John Doe, and Laura Bailey as Selina Kyle. Batman – The Telltale Series is a standalone product separate from the second season, Batman: The Enemy Within. It is currently available at retailers across North America on a special ‘Season Pass Disc’ for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3. The disc includes the first episode of the season, as well as access to download all subsequent episodes through an online connection.

