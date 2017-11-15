Travel: Unwrap a World of Disney Memories This Holiday at Disney Parks

So, hello, my name is Michelle, I got suckered into buying a Disney Timeshare that I can’t use. Hi Michelle. Ok, so my Orlando Timeshare isn’t through Disney. My timeshare is beautiful but there were so many hidden gotchas with that deal, that I’m still salty. So I’ll hopefully be in Orlando in January hanging with the Mousehouse. If you don’t have a timeshare.

The folks at Disney Parks want to remind you that they are there, ready to rock and make your next Disney Holiday cheap and fun. Just in time for gift-giving season they just announced several new travel perks. If one of you wants to gift me an entire Disney Vacation, I wouldn’t say no.

As gift-giving season is quickly creeping upon us, stress levels begin to rise as people stress about the lines, crowds and everything that comes with shopping for the holiday season. This year, however, Disney Parks & Resorts is changing the game by introducing an all new, exclusive gift, that will make your holiday season simple & stress free! The Gift of Disney Vacations is the ticket to unwrapping Disney memories, giving families the opportunity to share the gift of experiences this holiday season. It takes the guesswork out of what to give and there’s no worry about size, color or some assembly required.

For the first time, guests can select from a plethora of Disney destinations and experiences to gift to friends and family, all in one click through the new GiveDisneyVacations.com. Special highlights and benefits include:

Travel, A La Carte | Know Mom loves the spa and Dad has been looking to try out the latest restaurant in Epcot? Allows guests to purchase theme park tickets, water park passes, and annual passes, as well as themed gift cards that can carry all things Disney, from dining reservations and spa treatments to merchandise and entertainment

| Know Mom loves the spa and Dad has been looking to try out the latest restaurant in Epcot? Allows guests to purchase theme park tickets, water park passes, and annual passes, as well as themed gift cards that can carry all things Disney, from dining reservations and spa treatments to merchandise and entertainment Convenience | Gift giving doesn’t get any easier than this. In addition to customized vacation packages through GiveDisneyVacations.com, guests can purchase theme park tickets, water park tickets or special event tickets and gift just about any Disney experience with Disney Gift Cards. This convenient option is ideal for those who wish to help friends and family celebrate a variety of special occasions while visiting favorite Disney destinations. It makes a great last-minute gift idea, too.

| Gift giving doesn’t get any easier than this. In addition to customized vacation packages through GiveDisneyVacations.com, guests can purchase theme park tickets, water park tickets or special event tickets and gift just about any Disney experience with Disney Gift Cards. This convenient option is ideal for those who wish to help friends and family celebrate a variety of special occasions while visiting favorite Disney destinations. It makes a great last-minute gift idea, too. Ease of Delivery | The Gift of Disney Vacations eliminates the long lines at the mall and last minute online shipping charges. For the Walt Disney World offerings booked by November 16, 2017, families receive a gold-trimmed gift package in time to be placed under the tree, or e-delivered to the gift recipient (great for that last-minute shopper!)

It’s Easy to Gift an Entire Disney Vacation

For the first time ever, guests can select from a full portfolio of Disney destinations and experiences to gift — all in one, easy-to-navigate place. Guests can explore GiveDisneyVacations.com and open a dedicated feature page profiling each Disney destination available. From an unforgettable escape on an Adventures by Disney trip or a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line, or a vacation at the sun-drenched beaches of Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina Hawai’i to exciting Disney Vacation Club properties, the vacation gifting options are endless. Or gift them the experience of a lifetime with a visit to the enchanting world of magic and make-believe at the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Park Tickets and Gift Cards Offer More Gifting Options

The gift of Disney is the most magical gift of all. Big things – magical things – can come in small packages. GiveDisneyVacations.com offers guests a quick and easy option to gift just about any Disney experience with the purchase of Disney Gift Cards1. Imagine the joy on Christmas morning, birthday, anniversary, graduation, new baby or any occasion gifting a Disney experience. Disney Gift Cards can be redeemed for practically all-things Disney including merchandise, theme park tickets, dining experiences, entertainment, resort stays and experiences onboard Disney Cruise Line ships. And with the convenience of email, it makes for a great last-minute gift idea, too.

