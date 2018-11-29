Valiant Entertainment Announces Bloodshot Holiday Sweater and T-Shirt!

It’s that time of year when everyone hauls out their favorite holiday sweaters (ugly or not) to wear to every family gatheringÂ until the New Year.

Valiant Entertainment has introduced a new holiday sweater and /or T-Shirt featuring one of its most popular characters – the nanite-enhanced super soldier, Bloodshot.

Designed by Bloodshot artist Mico Suayan, the Bloodshot Holiday Sweater – and T-Shirt – are available now.

The Bloodshot Holiday Sweater Is Now Available!

‘Tis the season to celebrate Bloodshot with this superb sweater and shirt!

Valiant Entertainment is feeling extra jolly because the lovable Bloodshot Holiday Sweater and T-Shirt, which features the nanite-infused supersoldier and his adorable ally Bloodhound, is now available exclusively on Zavvi!

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, this not-so-wholesome Bloodshot Holiday Sweater is made from a 80% cotton and 20% polyester mix, ensuring Bloodshot fans will be cozier than Bloodshot himself relaxing in a nanite bath when they put it on. The eye-catching design is inspired by the work of immensely talented artist Mico Suayan (BLOODSHOT REBORN, HARBINGER)!

If you want to feel festive but it’s too warm for a sweater, there’s the truly terrific Bloodshot Holiday T-Shirt, also available in men’s and women’s sizes. The shirt featuring Valiant’s virtually unstoppable weapon is 90% cotton and 10% polyester, meaning it’ll make you feel more comfortable than Bloodshot after he enjoyed a buffet full of meat! Feast your eyes on more images of these spectacular sweaters and t-shirts below!

The Bloodshot Holiday Sweater and T-Shirt is available exclusively on Zavvi and can be found via the links below.

Menâ€™s Sweater: https://www.zavvi.com/clothing/valiant-bloodshot-christmas-sweatshirt-grey/11961023.html

Womenâ€™s Sweater: https://www.zavvi.com/clothing/valiant-bloodshot-women-s-christmas-sweatshirt-grey/11961234.html

Menâ€™s T-Shirt: https://www.zavvi.com/clothing/valiant-bloodshot-men-s-christmas-t-shirt-grey/11961141.html

Womenâ€™s T-Shirt: https://www.zavvi.com/clothing/valiant-bloodshot-women-s-christmas-t-shirt-grey/11961359.html

Happy holidays, everyone!

For more information about Valiant, visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, and ValiantEntertainment.com.

For Valiant merchandise and more, visit ValiantStore.com.

Like this: Like Loading...