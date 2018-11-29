Jameela Jamil To Host TBS Game Show The Misery Index!

TBS’ game show The Misery Index has found its host in The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil.

Jamil joins comedians from truTV’s Impractical Jokers in the show that’s based on the card game Sh*t Happens.

LOS ANGELES, November 29, 2018 – Jameela Jamil has signed on to host The Misery Index, TBS’ recently announced game show inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens. Jameela will serve as the show’s ringleader, delivering entertainingly cringeworthy questions to each team using her quick-witted humor and unwavering ability to call things as she sees them. The Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers comprised of Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano also star in the series as recurring panelists, drawing on their expertise in humiliation to help contestants evaluate life’s misfortunes.

The game show will feature two teams, each consisting of one contestant and two Tenderloins. Teams will compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events on a scale of 1-100 based on the “Misery Index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. For example, is getting a third degree burn worse than seeing your father naked? Is it worse than dropping your phone in the toilet?

“As someone whose life is just a series of mortifying incidents strung together, it’s going to be brilliant to take a break from my own mishaps, and feast in the disasters of others,” said Jameela Jamil. “I cannot wait for the misery to commence. This show is brilliantly ridiculous.”

Jamil can currently be seen starring in The Good Place on NBC. She started her career as the host of the British breakfast TV program Freshly Squeezed for station T4. Jamil went on to host Channel 4’s Koko Pop, E4’s cult series Playing It Straight and BBC Radio 1’s Request Show on Sunday evenings, which led to her role as the first female host of BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart Show.

In addition to her broadcast work, Jamil is an advocate for many causes, most recently launching a movement and social media platform @i_Weigh which encourages women to feel valuable and look beyond their physical appearance. The movement has been recognized by major media outlets and the movement’s hundreds of thousands of followers around the world.

The Misery Index was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman (Monk), along with Ben & Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Adam Bold of Grandma’s House Entertainment, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, Vin Rubino and Rob Anderson.

